3 hours ago

Ghanaian musician, Wanlov the Kuborlor has waded into the debate on the opening of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Rights Ghana.

Most individuals and religious entities have kicked against the opening of the LGBT office in the country adding that its presence disregards the cultural values and sanity of the country.

They are as a matter of urgency demanding an immediate closure of the administrative office meant for the group.

But in reaction to this, Wanlov who doubles as the acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the LGBT association in Ghana has jumped to the group’s defence.

According to him, there are more crucial issues in the country that needs to be dealt with and the existence of an LGBT office in Ghana does not form part of those.

“It’s not their kissing that creates potholes or creates dumsor. I don’t understand why we are angry with them. It’s not their fault. I support them because I don’t see why the laws in Ghana oppress that particular group. They are humans just like anybody.” he told Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye.

He also indicated that if ‘gay sex’ is not permitted in Ghana because it is considered as an ‘unnatural canal act’, then oral sex should also be banned since it is also an unnatural means of having sex.

“When we talk about unnatural sex, it shouldn’t be centred on just gay sex. So far as you’re not having the type of sex that doesn’t lead to procreation, it is also criminal. We need to understand and not discriminate," he noted.

When asked whether he is gay, Wanlov replied saying: “I don’t believe that I’m gay. I don’t have any feelings whatsoever for men. I’m only speaking for them because I don’t support the fact that they are being discriminated against.”

Meanwhile, the government has established that it is not privy to practices of homosexuality in the country as well as the opening LGBT office in Accra and therefore cannot close it down.

Watch the video below