1 hour ago

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has agreed with the growing apprehensions surrounding the diminishing standards of representation in Ghana’s parliament.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, November 16, the former NDC General Secretary concurred with the prevailing perception that there is a noticeable shift in the way parliamentary roles are perceived and approached.

Asiedu Nketia emphasized the transformation from the traditional perspective of parliament as a platform for citizen service, to a contemporary view where individuals perceive it as an investment.

“The quality of representation has indeed declined, and it is not just an opinion, there is one survey report which has cited what the speakers have been talking about,” he stated.

Highlighting a crucial factor contributing to this decline, Asiedu Nketia underscored the negative impact of the increasing monetization of politics.

He noted that in the past, individuals were motivated to enter parliament by a genuine passion to serve the nation.

However, he added, the current scenario reflects a shift, with parliamentary positions being viewed as strategic investment opportunities.

“One of the key causes has been the over-monetisation of politics. In the past, people went to parliament out of the passion to serve the nation. Now people go to parliament as a means of investment… some just want a service passport to do their business,” he remarked.

Asiedu Nketia called for a concerted effort to reverse this trend, emphasizing the importance of returning to the values of genuine public service that once characterized Ghana’s parliament.

However, he acknowledged the difficulty of political parties implementing criteria that prioritize educational qualifications for aspirants seeking parliamentary seats.