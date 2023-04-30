2 hours ago

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Eric Sakyi Nketiah says there is an existential gap in achieving the party’s mantra, Breaking the Eight if much efforts are not pushed for its materialization.

The Senior lecturer at the Department of History at the University of Education - Winneba, believes the onus lies on delegates in helping the party retain power.

This, he says, would require a new face as the forerunner for the party.

He is urging delegates as a matter of urgency to consider the interest of the party as one aiming for revolution and change to retain power.

"I can see that the gap between the party and breaking the eight is very small but it is a gap that needs strength to cross. And for that matter, I will be pleased with the party delegates to consider the interest of the party,” he stated.

He disclosed this in an interview with the host of Akyem Aboabo-based Ahenkan FM's "Maakye" morning show after he officially announced his candidacy and campaign strategy ahead of the flagbearership race.

Although the don is convinced that the ruling NPP will retain power, he emphasized that the 2024 victory is contingent on a main issue.

He indicated that the progress of the party would require a new leader with new ideals.

“If NPP wants to become a party of revolution, change, and continuity at the same time, then they need a new face so that Ghanaians will not make him or her a one-term president just like what the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) did,” he alluded.

According to him, John Mahama’s return for the presidential seat reduces the NDC’s chances of winning the elections as he alludes Ghanaians have already experienced the ex-president’s leadership.

"He [John Mahama] was the old face in the party [NDC] and when he came, Ghanaians made him a one-term president, which has become a headache for them", he told Obuoba.

He continued that: “For us, we need a new face with fresh blood, vision, and a huge experience in leadership, governance, and institutions”.

He is urging the NPP delegates not to replicate a “regrettable” mistaken of electing an old face as flagbearer for the party.

He says: “I’m that new face the NPP needs to break the eight in the upcoming 2024 general election”.

Source: MyGhanaMedia.com / Mensah Francis Adwenpa-Hene