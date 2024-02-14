35 minutes ago

Ghana's expenditure during the AFCON 2023 tournament, despite the early exit of the Black Stars, amounted to approximately $3 million with a surplus of $2million, as disclosed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

In his address to parliament on Wednesday, Ussif revealed that the initial budget for the tournament stood at $8.5 million, with $5 million disbursed by the Finance Ministry to cover various expenses such as per diems, flights, medicals, equipment, logistics, and hospitality.

However, with the team failing to advance beyond the group stage, a surplus of $2 million remained unutilized.

"Our estimated budget for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament was $8,506,450.00 to cater for the team’s pre-tournament and the tournament phases (group stages, 1/16 stage, quarter-final, semi-final, and final)," he stated.

"Out of the $8,506,450.00, $5,071,840.36 was released by the Ministry of Finance of which US$3,070,067.81 was spent on per diems, flight arrangements for the team, medicals, equipment, logistics, and hospitality. This resulted in a surplus of $2,001,772.55, after our exit from the tournament," he elaborated.

"An amount of US$400,000.00 was received from MTN Ghana. This contributed immensely in complementing the Government's expenditure towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament," he added.

Responding to rumours regarding the Black Stars players receiving $30,000 each before the final Group B game against Mozambique, Ussif clarified that no such payments were made, as the team did not qualify for the next round.

He explained that this strategy was implemented to motivate the team to perform well and advance through the tournament, while also prudently managing the nation's resources.

The Black Stars encountered a disappointing campaign in Ivory Coast, failing to secure a victory.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and managed 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique respectively, finishing third in the group with two points.