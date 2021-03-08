1 hour ago

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says there is adequate generating capacity to meet electric power demand in Ghana.

The assurance follows a total power shutdown in Ghana on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2:10pm.

Power was restored at about 5pm same day in some areas with intermittent outages in many areas in the night.

GRIDCo in a statement on Monday morning, March 8, 2021, explained that Sunday’s nationwide power shutdown was due to a technical fault that affected one of its major transmission lines between Prestea in the Western Region and Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The situation, the company explained, led to overload on other adjacent transmission lines, leading to a sequence of trips and an eventual power system shutdown in Ghana.

GRIDCo in a the statement assured that “there is adequate generating capacity to meet demand in the country.”

The statement also added that “all relevant stakeholders in the power sector value chain will also continue to work to ensure consistency of supply to Ghanaians.”

Source: graphic.com.gh