1 hour ago

Coach of Bafana Bafana, Hugo Broos says that he likes the current position of his side on the group G table as Ghana who lie second place are under enormous pressure.

Ghana will take on Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in a game which is a home match for the horn of Africa based side before playing South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium three days later.

South Africa currently have 10 points while Ghana are second in Group G with nine points.

A defeat for Ghana on Thursday and a win for South Africa later that day against Zimbabwe will render Sunday's game a mere academic exercise.

But if the two sides should win their respective matches then it will mean Sunday's clash between Ghana and South Africa in Cape Coast will be the decider with the rainbow nation needing just a point whiles Ghana will require a win to top the group.

“It’s better that you’re in our situation than be in a situation of Ghana because there’s enormous pressure if you are chasing. If they don’t win against Ethiopia [on Thursday at 3pm at Orlando Stadium] it can be a disaster for them,” Coach Hugo Broos said at a media conference at Soweto’s Dobsonville Stadium.

The Bafana Bafana boss added, “So, the pressure is with them. But that doesn’t mean our game against Zimbabwe will be easy because if we don’t win and they win, they’ll be on top of the group. I really prefer the situation we are in now than that of Ghana and I hope we will keep it this way until the end.”

Ghana will play earlier on Thursday at 13:00 hours GMT before South Africa take on Zimbabwe at 19:00 GMT same day.