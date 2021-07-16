34 minutes ago

There is a widely held perception by some persons that the current Ghana Football Administration has bad blood with Kumasi Asante Kotoko partly because of their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah.

But the Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah has dispelled that notion saying that there is no enmity between himself and the GFA boss Kurt Okraku.

He says that he does not believe that competing with someone for a position should make them enemies.

The Kotoko CEO rubbished these widely held perception in an interview on Accra based Happy FM on Friday.

“People have this perception that when you go into a competition with someone then the followers presume or think you are enemies”, he told Happy FM.

“After losing the elections, I congratulated him and moved on. I have no problems with him (Kurt Okraku)”.

“I don’t have anything against him and will be surprised if he does”.

He also revealed that he still the CEO of Kotoko despite reports claiming he has been banned as a director of Phar Rangers.