1 hour ago

President of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal says he is struggling to pay the salaries of his players and technical staff amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Football clubs in the Ghana Premier League are reeling from the suspension of the league with no other means for cash in flows.

There has been a ban on all social gatherings including football activities since 15th March 2020 with some being forced into discussing salary cuts with their players and technical staff.

In an interview with OTEC FM, the President of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Gruzah says he is struggling to raise the needed funds to pay his players and has therefore been forced into talking salary cuts with them.

“Our worry now is how to raise money to pay the players. I will discuss a possible pay-cut with my management before meeting the players”, he shared.

The King Faisal boss has therefore called on the Ghana Football Association to expedite action in giving clubs a share of the FIFA stimulus package.