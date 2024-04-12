1 hour ago

David Ocloo, the assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, remains optimistic despite the team's recent 2-1 loss to Nsoatreman at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The defeat marks Kotoko's fifth consecutive game without a win, having lost four and drawn one prior to the match-week 25 fixture.

In light of the team's current form, Ocloo emphasized that there is no pressure on the players. Instead, he views the situation as a work in progress, expressing confidence that they will turn things around in their subsequent matches.

"It is a work in progress. There is no pressure on us. We just have to go back and work hard and try to turn things around," Ocloo remarked after the game.

Despite their recent struggles, Kotoko remains focused on improvement and is determined to bounce back from their recent setbacks.

With the team currently occupying the 10th spot in the league table with 33 points from 25 matches, they are gearing up for a challenging clash against CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Dreams FC in their upcoming match-week 26 fixture away at the Theatre of Dreams on April 14.