Former Assin Central MP and NPP Flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has said he has no justification to subject President Mahama and his government to criticism Ten months into his second administration.

Eyebrows have been raised within NPP circles that the NPP Flagbearer hopeful is in bed with the Mahama administration as he seeks payments for his contracts hence his refusal to criticise the Mahama administration inspite of many concerning issues.

Speaking in a radio interview which has gone viral, Kennedy Agyapong stated emphatically that he won't criticise Mahama and the government because he has no reason to do so.

"I have heard they are saying I'm not attacking Mahama because government owes me and I want to be paid that is why I'm not attacking Mahama's government. Ten months in government and what do you expect Mahama to do that you want me to criticise him? We have to be fair," Kennedy Agyapong said.

"Ten months, even if it was cassava you planted, it would not have been ready for harvesting."

The former MP was even more emphatic when he said that his concentration is on his campaign and not on Mahama and the government.

"I won't criticise Mahama; I'm focusing on my primaries - Ken Agyapong. I'm not saying that when there is something wrong we should not say. But me, I'm focusing on my primaries."