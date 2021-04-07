1 hour ago

Striker for Bechem United Hafiz Konkoni says there is no way his side will lose to Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Wednesday's outstanding league game.

The game is an outstanding match day 16 clash that was supposed to come off on the 25th February but was rescheduled due to torrential rains.

It will be played on Wednesday afternoon at new Kotoko home ground at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

In an interview with the club’s media, Konkoni said, “There’s no way Kotoko can beat Bechem United in Obuasi tomorrow because the players confidence is high and everyone is ready to face them and show what we’re capable of doing”

“Everyone is buzzing to go and we cannot wait for the match tomorrow because all the players’ morale is high and everyone is in a good spirit for the clash against Asante Kotoko”, he added.

The striker has netted five goals while providing four assists in 15 games for the Hunters this season.