48 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Ankobea has cautioned the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Football Association(GFA) against the resumption of Ghana Premier League.

His comments come amidst ongoing discussions in the Ghanaian media landscape about resuming or cancelling the suspended 2019-20 Ghanaian football season.

There have been several calls for the season to be annulled due to the country’s ongoing battle against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic but the Ghana FA is yet to arrive at a conclusion on the matter despite engaging clubs a couple of weeks ago.

The country's football governing body say they are still in consultations with stakeholders and experts and will only make a pronouncement after finalizing discussions.

But despite the ongoing consultations, the president of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea, who is a frontliner in the fight against the novel COVID-19 pandemic has advised the football governing body not to resume football activities in the country.

“Football is a form of entertainment. If you play and there are no supporters, who will you be entertaining ?

“We know how close supporters are in the stadium and you know how the disease spread quickly from one person to the other,” He told Hello FM in Kumasi.

“There’s no need to resume the Ghana Premier League. We should wait for the COVID-19 disease to come down before we start thinking about football’’, He added.

Dr. Ankobea further indicated that football fans should value their lives more than the satisfaction they would get from watching football.

“We should value our lives more than entertainment’’, he concluded.

Football activities the world over have been at a standstill since the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic in the middle March this Year.