The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has downplayed the emergence of the newly launched United Party Plus (UP Plus), describing it as a “non-issue” that poses no threat to its political fortunes.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, October 18, NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, said the party is not concerned about the new centrist political movement led by former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

“I don’t think there is anything for the NPP to be worried about,” Ahiagbah said. “The UP Party is not what they have formed. They say they have formed a centrist party — the values that define the UP tradition are not what they are claiming, so technically it is just a name.”

He clarified that the NPP has not convened any official meetings to deliberate on or respond to the launch of UP Plus.

“In fact, the NPP hasn’t sat to arrive at a decision to say we are calling them or chasing them here and there. If anybody said that, it is their personal opinion,” he added.

His comments follow public statements by UP Plus General Secretary Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former NPP Member of Parliament, who has positioned the party as more than “just another third force.”

According to Asamoa, UP Plus aims to challenge the political dominance of both the NPP and the NDC with a centrist vision focused on economic recovery and institutional reforms.

“This is not Alan Kyerematen’s personal party. This is a movement galvanising public opinion around economic recovery,” he said in an interview.

UP Plus officially received its registration from the Electoral Commission on October 3, 2025. It is a rebranded continuation of Kyerematen’s earlier political platform, the Movement for Change.

The party’s leadership is made up of former government officials and professionals from across the political spectrum, who argue that Ghana needs a more inclusive and reform-driven direction.