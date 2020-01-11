4 hours ago

The Minority Leader in Parliament has questioned why the Electoral Commission used the voters register it claims is not credible for the creation of six new regions and the election of over 6000 assembly members last year.

Haruna Iddrisu said the continues description of the register as bloated and not credible will only force Ghanaians to question the legitimacy of President Akufo-Addo since the register brought him into power.

“A credible voter register is a requirement for free and fair elections, so what is wrong with our current register if it was currently used for some elections?” he quizzed at the Inter Party Resistance against new register demonstration held in Tamale, Saturday.

The Tamale South MP urged President Akufo-Addo to advise himself, so as to avoid unnecessary tension and chaos ahead of the 2020 general elections.

“Is this not the same register that produced Nana Addo as President of Ghana? Should we question his legitimacy? Is that what the EC wants us to do? If he (Nana Addo) thinks that he was not produced by a credible register than he should advise himself.

“Is it also not the same register that was used for the creation of the new regions and for the district level elections, therefore if the EC wants, they can revise and add the facial recognition part to it and not just throw the old one away.

“We are saying no to a new register because the time is inappropriate.”

Mr Iddrisu also accused the EC of ignoring other political parties in an attempt to do the sole bidding of the governing New Patriotic Party.

“What time are we going to finish with the process of getting new voters register before the elections? No electoral commission can also operate without listening to political parties, but this EC is only listening to the New Patriotic Party,” he fumed.

Hundreds of people are currently marching through some major streets in Tamale to express their displeasure about the decision by the EC to compile a new voters’ registration.

The demonstration dubbed ‘Tikusayi demonstration’, started from the Jubilee Park and had in attendance party bigwigs from the opposition NDC, the APC and the PNC.

myjoyonline