3 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian commentator, Joe Lartey, has shared his perspective on Ghana's prolonged inability to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), attributing it to the interference of politics in football.

According to the 96-year-old, the infusion of politics, especially party politics, has been a major hindrance to Ghana's success in securing an AFCON title for the past 42 years.

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, experienced remarkable achievements between 1963 and 1982, winning four AFCON titles during that period. However, since their last triumph in 1982, the team has struggled to reclaim the prestigious trophy despite several appearances in the AFCON tournament.

Lartey firmly believes that the intertwining of politics with football affairs in Ghana has had detrimental consequences for the sport's development and performance.

He stressed that the involvement of party politics, in particular, has led to bitterness and division, causing a decline in the efficiency of the football system.

“The nose diving of Ghana football… you see, in Ghana, unfortunately, we are injecting too much politics into everything we do," he remarked.

He further added, "It is not just politics, but party politics. It is a divisive element – it creates bitterness, it creates separation, and it hampers efficiency."

Lartey's insight sheds light on the complex factors that may have influenced Ghana's footballing fortunes in recent decades, highlighting the need for a unified approach to elevate the nation's football to greater heights.