1 hour ago

Former striker, Eric Bekoe has disclosed there was never a day he took the Jersey of Asante Kotoko SC for granted due to the number of heroes the club has produced.

According to the club legend, he was mindful of the number of heroes who through the jerseys of the club have written their names in the Golden history books of Asante Kotoko SC, and worked endlessly to achieve that.

In a WhatsApp message he sent to Kotoko supporters, he wrote "There was never a day I took Kotoko shirt for granted because I knew the number of heroes that have worn this shirt and left legacies for themselves and made their family's proud. Forever krobea!!"

Bekoe who joined Asante Kotoko from the then Premier League Side, Heart of Lions, instantaneously hit the ground running by producing astronomical number of goals coerced the club to win 2007/8 season league title.

The nimble-witted goalscorer has carved a niche in goalscoring and will forever be remembered in the club for immortalizing his name in the history books with goals.