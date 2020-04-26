43 minutes ago

Samuel Osei Kuffour is undoubtedly one of the most decorated Ghanaian footballers ever to have played in Europe.

The legendary defender played for the Bavarian for more than a decade winning about 14 titles whiles there.

Although It was not always smooth sailing as he had some heartbreaks in 1999 when his side fell to a last minute equalizer and winning goal from Manchester United to win the champions league.

Despite missing out on the two Caf awards, and experiencing a disappointing end to his only Fifa World Cup appearance at Germany 2006, the centre-back reckons he does not see a low moment in his career.

“I don’t have a low moment of my career because in my career, I was consistent. The consistency was very key for me because if you want to be the best, you cannot play for just two years and become the best,” the centre-back opined.

“For me to be recognised among the 30 Best African Players of All-Time and being the only defender, I think it was a great achievement for me.”

Kuffour is among a coveted few of Ghanaian footballers to have represented the nations at the World Cup at all levels – U17, U20, U23 and senior stage.