There will be a lot of pressure on Semenyo at the World Cup – Asamoah Gyan

Soccer player in white kit running on a green field during a match, number 11 on shorts, crowd blurred in the background
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 2, 2026

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Antoine Semenyo will face intense scrutiny and expectations if the Black Stars qualify for the next FIFA World Cup, describing the Manchester City forward as the current “face of Ghana football.”

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Ghana’s all-time leading scorer acknowledged the growing pressure on Semenyo, whose performances in the English Premier League have elevated his profile both at home and abroad.

“There will be a lot of pressure on Semenyo going to the World Cup,” Gyan said. “People back home have questions about his performance when it comes to the national team, but as a former player and a striker, I have to be in his shoes.”

Semenyo has enjoyed a steady rise in English football and has established himself as one of Ghana’s most prominent players. However, his displays for the national team have often come under close examination from supporters who expect his club form to translate onto the international stage.

Gyan, who represented Ghana at three FIFA World Cups, said such expectations are inevitable when a player is competing at the highest level of club football.

“There will be a bit of pressure because of where he’s playing now,” he added. “When you’re playing for one of the best teams in the world and you come into the national team, there will be a lot of expectations.”

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker believes Semenyo’s status within the Black Stars setup has grown significantly, making him one of the key figures supporters will look to for inspiration on football’s biggest stage.

“He’s the face of Ghana football right now because of his position and what he has done for himself,” Gyan said. “Everything is going to depend on Antoine Semenyo for this World Cup.”

With Ghana aiming to make a strong impression on the global stage, Semenyo is expected to play a central role in the team’s ambitions, carrying the hopes of a nation eager for success at the World Cup.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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