3 hours ago

Ace broadcaster Kofi Kum Bilson has predicted that a wave of protests will occur in Ghana in the upcoming year, 2024.

The acclaimed journalist stated that his prediction was "physical" and not founded on any revelation or prophecy, adding that it will unquestionably come to pass.

He clarified that the high taxation policies of the current administration, headed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had put Ghanaians in difficult financial situations.

He brought up the recently announced five levies by this administration, which would go into force in January 2024.

"There will be a lot of strikes in 2024," he declared on the Peace FM mid-morning program 'Working Time'.

He continued by rebuking the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership, saying that they should go back to the discussion table if they had forgotten what tactics can be used to win elections.

"Next year is an election year and already you have introduced 5 taxes which takes effect from roughly first week in January, meanwhile the taxpayers have no salary adjustments," he said.

He emphasized, "NPP needs to exercise caution; is this the way you wish to leave government? Otherwise, why would you greet Ghanaians in the new year with five taxes when you know it's also election year?"

Source: Kapitalradio971.com