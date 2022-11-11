47 minutes ago

Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has defended the decision by the church to declare a three-day (all-day) fasting and prayers to intercede for the nation.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, Apostle Nyamekye said they recognise that there are hard times and prayer is the only key that can help us.

“What we have as a church is the Bible and nothing else. Our target for the three days of prayer and fasting is to seek the face of God in these critical times. We pray to God for divine wisdom for our leaders in times like this.

“We’re praying to God to come to our aid. We recognise that there are hard times and prayer can help us out. We believe there would be positive things after the fasting and prayers,” he said.

The church issued a circular last Friday to announce the fasting and prayers for the nation but has since courted a lot of public reaction, especially on social media, while others are criticising the church for declaring the fasting and prayers for the nation, others have hailed the church for that move as they said situations like this needed divine intervention.

The Executive Council of the Church of Pentecost declared a three-day (all-day) fasting and prayers to intercede for the nation.

The fasting period, which begins on Thursday, November 10 and ends on Sunday, November 13, 2022, is on the theme text: ‘Ezra 8:23.’

To Apostle Nyamekye their motive is Biblical and, therefore, there is nothing wrong for one to pray and fast for their nation in such a crisis situation.