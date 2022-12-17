2 hours ago

The incumbent National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has dismissed claims that the decision by the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, to challenge him for his post will disintegrate the party after Saturday’s election.

There have been fears that the party will break apart after Saturday’s congress due to Mr Asiedu Nketiah’s decision to contest his boss for the Chairmanship slot.

But addressing the delegates at the 10th National Delegates Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said the party is too strong to be split after a congress.

“I want our detractors to know that our party still remains strong, and we will come out of today’s elections even stronger. The chairmanship contest between the party chairman and the general secretary will not destroy the NDC, we are all too strong and too intelligent for that.”

“Let those false political prophets from the opposing side who are predicting armageddon after today’s election be clear in their minds that today will rather mark a renaissance of the great akatamansonians,” he added.

He added that Saturday’s election “will mark the beginning of our march towards rescuing Ghana from the wickedness, ineptitude and catastrophic NPP government”.

Mr Asiedu-Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito in his address apologised to party members he offended during his service to the party.

General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, bows out as the General Secretary of the NDC after 17 years.

“Let me say a word of farewell to you as I step down today as your General Secretary having served in that position for the past 17 years. I thank you for your cooperation and thank everybody. Those I’ve offended, may the Lord touch your heart to forgive me,” General Mosquito said when he delivered a speech at the congress grounds.

Source: citifmonline