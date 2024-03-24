6 hours ago

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has said that there's no need for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to publish a timetable for the recent power outages, popularly called “Dumsor,” in the country.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency, has observed that the intermittent power supply in the country has not reached a level that warrants a timetable, as some people in the country have suggested.

While admitting there were power cuts in the country, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh disclosed that the energy ministry is collaborating with necessary stakeholders to provide stable power to consumers.

His comments come after some groups in Ghana, including the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), called on the ECG to provide consumers with a timetable following consistent power cuts.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh made these statements in an interview with the media during the inauguration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign team for the Ashanti Region on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

“Yes, people are calling for a timetable, but my question is, why would some Ghanaians wish doom for the country? Why would they call for a timetable when the problem has been addressed?” he quizzed.

The Minister, however, assured the public that the ongoing power cuts will soon be resolved.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.