5 hours ago

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs says the current power cuts in Ghana is not 'dumsor'.

'Dumsor' became a popular term describing the irregular power outages under the erstwhile John Mahama regime.

Ghanaians are currently facing intermittent power outages and it's become a serious concern, particularly when the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised to fix the energy sector.

A large section of Ghanaians feel 'dumsor' is resurfacing and have therefore expressed their worry.

The Ghana GRID Company Limited (GRIDCo) has informed the populace about a maintenance work it is undertaking on some lines, hence resulting in the irregular power supply.

The GRIDCo has indicated the power cuts will affect Accra and Winneba.

The company, however, clarified it has no intention to embark on a nationwide load shedding programme.

The assurance came after what it described as heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts (dumsor).

In a statement issued by its Corporate Affairs Department, the company said; "Recent media engagements by the GHANA GRID COMPANY LIMITED (GRIDCo), about ongoing projects in the power sector, appear to have heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts. GRIDCO wishes to assure the general public that it has no intention of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme. The transmission company is currently carrying out key projects to enhance power supply reliability in Greater Accra".

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Allotey Jacobs stated that the challenges in the energy sector under the Akufo-Addo administration is different from what Ghanaians experienced during the Mahama administration.

"There is no dumsor . . . it's a system upgrade . . . the problem faced by the energy sector today is a system upgrade," he stated.

He further stressed; '" . . we're in the modern era, so you will need modern equipment to help you to transmit your power, and already there're independent power producers who are all fed into GRIDCo".

Kwamena Duncan wants GRIDCo to beef up its communication with public

Also touching on the issue, former Central Regional Minister advised GRIDCo to beef up its communication with the public to get them to understand the situation.

"GRIDco must begin to look at their PR section. How much does it cost to have a PR section that will always inform the people ahead of time about what is going to happen?"

''People are getting angry and angry because you're not speaking to them; you're not explaining things out to them. That is something that they must take a note," he said.