"I don't believe we have a film industry . . .We don't have a film industry," Chairman General Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', says as he expresses his diappointments over Ghana's movie industry.

According to the multi-awarded broadcaster, who was once an actor, there is nothing exciting about acting in Ghana.

He believed what many people call a movie industry in the country is not a movie industry, stressing the industry crippled a long time ago during his days of acting.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on 'Entertainment Review' on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi blamed the crippled movie industry on the lack of proper structures, which to him, if should be in place, there would be a thriving film industry.

He futher stated that, "acting in this country, it doesn't pay. It didn't pay from when I was much younger. It is not paying today; it won't pay tomorrow".

Chairman General stressed that the living conditions of some veteran actors are a testimony to his assertion that there is no film industry in Ghana.

He challenged any person who thinks otherwise, saying legendary actors like; Fred Amugi, David Dontoh, Grace Omaboe, Grace Nortey, Irene Opare, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe among others would have by now received the honours due to them if there is a film industry.

"If this was another country, they would have been the people we should be celebrating today. But what did we do for them? Sometimes, they have to literally beg to earn a living. I mean like seriously! It is because we have no structures. That's why I'm saying we don't have an industry. So, there's nothing," he argued.