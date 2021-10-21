2 hours ago

Lawyer for Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, has condemned the detention of his client by the Police.

Bishop Appiah was arrested and charged with causing fear and panic after prophesying that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.

He has since been denied bail.

Martin Kpebu pointed out that his client’s offence does not warrant detention in police custody beyond 48 hours.

“This offence is a misdemeanor so there is no reason to keep him in custody as is being done at this stage. He is a good candidate for bail at this stage. You do not need to exhaust all 48 hours. This is a misdemeanor. What is the possibility that a whole Bishop will flee Ghana [if granted bail].

“He has very strong social and economic ties in Ghana so he is well-rooted. He has employees numbering over ten. He is an opinion leader so there is no risk that an overseer will flee Ghana and not stand trial. I really do not see the reason for keeping him in custody.

Fake gun attack

On the evening of October 18, 2021, there were reports that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen.

But in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Shatta Wale apologised to his fans saying he had lied about the incident.

He said he took the phones of his team members and made the post.

Shatta Wale made reference to the prophecy that was made by a Minister of the gospel recently that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that the security services could not give him protection following the prophecy.

Shatta is set to face trial with two of his associates and the pastor in question.

Source: citifmonline