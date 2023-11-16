1 hour ago

Children of late former first Lady, Mrs Theresa Kufuor have paid glowing tribute to their mother.

Edward Kufuor who read the tribute on behalf of his siblings said “To the world she is a mother but her family she is our world.”

At a burial service at the State House on Thursday, they described Mrs Kufuor as the “heartbeat of the family”.

“You were the heartbeat of the family and we will always gather around your bed reminiscing about all the memories in our childhood.

“We give thanks for this is the will of God. Difficult as it may be to reconcile we give unreserved thanks to God Almighty for He alone is indeed worthy of all the praise and glory. For the gift of your life to us, as our mother we are thankful.

“For the gift of your unconditional love for us, we are thankful. For the gift of having you seed, teach, guide and nurture our faith we are thankful. we are thankful for having you as our confidant and cheerleader, we are thankful. Every difficulty faced, her advice was first and her guidance always began and ended with prayers,” he added.

The former First Lady died on October 1, 2023, aged 87.