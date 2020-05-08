27 minutes ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has hinted there will be power outages in parts of Accra beginning Friday, May 8, 2020.

According to the power management body, the outages will pave way for them to transport some transformers from the Tema Port to its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) building site.

The ECG said, the power outages which will last in between 10 pm and 1 am daily will however end on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Some of the affected areas include Tema, Klagon, Spintex, Trasacco, Dzorwulu, Achimota, and Ofankor.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform the general public, especially our cherished customers in the under-listed areas that, to ensure safe conveyance of 145MVA transformers from the Tema Ports to the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site, the company will have to isolate some High Voltage overhead lines. In this regard, there will be planned outages from Friday 8th May 2020 to Thursday, 14th May 2020 between 10:00 pm and 1:00 am each day”, the company announced.

The power company says any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

The ECG has also advised its prepaid consumers to either swipe or insert their cards into their meters before visiting vending points or ECG offices to acquire new credit.

The Free Electricity intervention was revealed by President Akufo-Addo as part of the measures introduced by the government to relieve the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on organizations and individuals.

ECG in a statement said the instruction is to allow it “collect precise consumption data to ensure smooth execution of the government of Ghana (GoG) COVID-19 Electricity Relief.”