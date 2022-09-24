3 hours ago

The Black Stars on September 23 suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Brazil in their first pre-World Cup friendly.

Black Stars conceded 3 goals under 40 minutes in Friday's friendly match at the Stade Océane leaving several fans disappointed.

Rapper Guru who keenly followed the match and performance of the players opined that the team wasn't fit to play in the 2022 World Cup.

"We are not ready 4 the World Cup" Guru tweeted adding that he wasn't impressed with the performance of the team's new coach, Otto Addo "Coach wei paaa hmm ma try ma kwer."

The 'Lapaz Toyota' hitmaker rated Mohammed Salisu as the best player in the Black Stars.

Guru urged the team to go back to the drawing board and correct all their wrongs before the World Cup in November.

Meanwhile, the rapper has maintained that the exclusion of Asamoah Gyan from the team has had a negative impact , adding that those who called for this exist are now feeling his absence.

"Now u go respect am," read the rapper's tweet dated September 23.

Check out the posts below: