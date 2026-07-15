“They are stealing our sweat for free” — Uche Mbunabo accuses Ghanaian TV stations

A West African creative sector dispute has erupted into public institutional conversation as a Nigerian film producer has demanded explanation for what he characterises as systematic piracy occurring with apparent institutional tolerance — Ghanaian television stations extracting Nigerian cinematic content from online repositories and distributing it across broadcast platforms without securing intellectual property rights or compensating original creators.

Uchenna Mbunabo articulated his exasperation during dialogue with the National Film Authority’s Deputy Executive Secretary at an institutional forum attended by Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

The conversation, subsequently documented and circulated through social media by filmmaker Ben Cassie, positioned copyright violation as an industry-wide institutional dysfunction rather than isolated criminal aberration.

Mbunabo’s specific accusation targeted the mechanics of the alleged theft: Ghanaian television operators navigate to YouTube, identify newly released Nigerian films, download the content and broadcast it across their channels without obtaining permission from producers or acquiring legitimate distribution rights.

“I noticed that Ghanaian TV stations, the way they are stealing our films and showing them for free with impunity.

Is it legalized in your country for TV stations to go on YouTube, download people’s sweat and show it for free?” Mbunabo posed, his rhetorical formulation capturing the audacity of what he perceived as normalised institutional violation.

James Gardiner’s response acknowledged rather than denied the institutional problem. The National Film Authority concedes that unauthorised film airing constitutes an ongoing challenge within Ghana’s broadcasting apparatus.

Gardiner himself expressed disappointment whenever encountering such practices, a personal affirmation that testified to the phenomenon’s prevalence.

The Authority has initiated engagement with relevant institutional stakeholders and regulatory bodies designed to combat copyright violations and strengthen enforcement capacity.

The National Communications Authority and National Media Commission — entities nominally overseeing broadcasting regulation — have been drawn into consultative processes exploring remedial approaches.

Yet Gardiner identified a systemic enforcement obstacle that transcends conventional regulatory capacity: the transition toward digital broadcasting has fragmented the institutional landscape in ways that render traditional enforcement mechanisms obsolete.

Television stations no longer maintain fixed physical offices accessible to inspectors or regulators.

Many now operate as purely digital entities capable of transmitting from any geographic location — a broadcaster nominally Ghanaian might maintain operational infrastructure in Austria or any other jurisdiction, exploiting digital infrastructure’s geographic indifference to evade national regulatory authority.

“There are copyright laws, but they are not effective because a lot of the TV stations don’t have offices. Most of them are now digital, so they operate from anywhere. They can even have a Ghanaian TV station but be operating from Austria simply because it is digital,” Gardiner explained.

The enforcement challenge reflects a broader institutional reality: regulatory frameworks calibrated for terrestrial broadcasting with fixed infrastructure have encountered technological transformation rendering those frameworks largely ineffectual.

A regulator cannot inspect an office that does not exist, cannot prosecute an entity operating from foreign jurisdiction, cannot monitor content originating from unverifiable geographic sources.

Filmmaker Ben Cassie weaponised his platform dissemination of the conversation to amplify the underlying concern: Nollywood producers have laboured for years under what they characterise as systematic exploitation by Ghanaian broadcasters who recognise neither contractual constraint nor intellectual property obligation.

The institutional theft carries concrete consequences extending throughout the film production ecosystem.

Individual films represent years of creative labour, substantial financial investment and sacrificial resource commitment from producers, directors, actors and technical personnel.

Unauthorised broadcast severs the revenue streams through which creators recover their investments, compensate cast and crew, and finance subsequent productions.

The systematic deprivation of broadcast revenue erodes the financial foundations upon which film industries subsist.

Cassie positioned Mbunabo as an advocate for continental film collaboration rather than a protectionist seeking to restrict Ghanaian access.

Mbunabo has demonstrated consistent commitment toward Ghanaian cinema through collaborative projects with Ghanaian performers and financial investments spanning the Nollywood-Ghallywood interface.

His concerns emanate from commitment to equitable institutional practices rather than antagonism toward African filmmaking.

The filmmaker’s appeal extended toward institutional stakeholders: protect creators’ intellectual property through legal enforcement and institutional discipline.

The future of African cinema depends upon whether West African film industries embrace collaborative frameworks that respect creative ownership or perpetuate exploitative practices wherein one nation’s broadcasters extract another nation’s intellectual property without compensation.

“Collaboration rather than piracy should define the future of the African film industry,” Cassie articulated, his formulation positioning the choice as binary: institutional respect for creative labour or institutional predation upon it.