3 hours ago

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has slammed the Akufo-Addo led government, saying they believe that the masses are dump headed.

The Presidency through a statement has justified why the President directed that the Auditor General proceeds on his accumulated leave.

The Presidency in its statement said it will not condone the illegality of not taking your leave as a public servant hence the need for the Auditor-General to proceed on leave.

“The Constitutional independence of the office of the Auditor-General is guaranteed and rightly so. It does not, however, give license for illegal conduct. Contrary to your false belief, the President does not think your work is embarrassing his government. In fact, the President has ensured that you have been provided with all the necessary resources needed for the efficient running of the Office of the Auditor-General and considers your work a critical part of good governance in the republic.” A statement to the Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo from the presidency read in part.

The Presidency noted that there are political undertones in the actions of the Auditor-General; actions they describe as unfortunate and worrying.

“The Political undertones of your letter is very unfortunate and ought not to be encouraged. I need not remind you that the Auditor-General is an office and not a person such that if the person for the time being occupying the same is unavailable the office ceases to exist. Handing over all matters relating to the office of the Auditor-General will not have any implication for its constitutional independence and operation.”

But reacting to government’s response to the Auditor-General, Sulemana Braimah noted that the government is trying so hard to justify its actions which to him are illegal.

“They continue to act and justify their actions in ways that suggest they think the masses can't think”, he wrote on Facebook.