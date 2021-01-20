1 hour ago

Founder and Chief Executive Officer for the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, says some persons want him dead.

According to him, if their bloody “borborliborbor King” can enjoy life then he also deserves to live so he does not intend dying anytime soon.

To him, God continues to bless him and add more life to him when people think evil of him.

The maverick politician made this known in a tweet.

He said: “They want me dead &, my God continues to keep me alive so they are bitter that I have entered my Jubilee year, & Jubilation where they can’t penetrate my household anymore. They think their bloody ‘borborliborbor’ King can enjoy life but Koku Anyidoho must not enjoy life. Naniama!”