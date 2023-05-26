4 hours ago

The police and some people at the crime scene

A suspected notorious thief has been beaten to death at Dunkwa Mfuom for allegedly stealing GH¢500 and a bible belonging to an Adventist Pastor’s wife.

The deceased was said to have jumped into the house with a help of a wood to steal from the Pastor.

He, however, was caught by residents after leaving his phone behind leading to his untimely death.

The profuse blood ooze from his body as a result of the severe beatings he received from the irate residents led to his death upon reaching the hospital.

The body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation.

Aboabo Estate, a suburb of Mfuom in the Upper Denkyira West Municipality has witnessed series of burglar extortions in recent times.

The community has for the past weeks experienced five different kinds of robbery incidents.

Residents in an interview with GhanaWeb warned perpetrators involved in the activity to stop or face their anger. They said the death of the deceased should serve as a deterrent to others who have planned to rob them.

"We are tired of robbers, each and every day we experience robbery, we work hard and just one day these lazy person who come for all that we have earned", they shared.

Source: Ghanaweb