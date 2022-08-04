2 hours ago

Thieves have raided the Divine Grace Missions Outreach Ministry International at Kusa near Fomena in the Adansi north district of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects made away with musical instruments worth over GHC 20,000.00.

General overseer of the church, Bishop Sylvester Addai, told Adom News’ Isaac Normanyo that the suspects broke the metal doors to gain access to the church.

He revealed that the thieves made away with amplifiers, keyboards, mixers and double decker equalisers.

Bishop Addai also stated that the suspects ransacked the entire premises in search of cash, but there was none.

A report has been lodged at the Fomena Police station and investigations have since commenced.