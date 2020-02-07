47 minutes ago

Suspected thieves have allegedly broken into the office of the Commander of the Tema Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department,( MTTD), and made away with some items.

The theft, which happened on Thursday, February 6, 2020 saw the intruders stealing a two tv sets, one laptop, one GoTV decorder and a cash of . Ghc 13.00 which was kept in a drawer.

The theft appears to have puzzled officers at the station who are yet to come to terms with circumstances under which the robbers entered the fenced premises, which is located within the Community one district police command and carried out the act undetected.

More to follow...