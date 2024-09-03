3 hours ago

The Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has lost a 100KVA transformer worth GH₵100,000 to thieves who vandalized and made away with some transformer components at Asutuare Junction.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 31, 2024, during a routine patrol by engineers responding to a power outage.

According to Sakyiwaa Mensah, Public Relations Officer for ECG Tema Region, the thieves dismantled the transformer, making off with essential components and leaving the community without power.

She said the matter had been reported to the Doryumu Police Station.

Mrs. Mensah appealed to the public to help protect ECG property, emphasising the impact of such thefts on customers and the company.

She urged citizens to report any suspicious activity around ECG installations to the police.

“On the morning of Saturday the 31st of August 2024, the ECG Tema region realised that we had lost a transformer to thieves. The transformer was situated at the Asutuare junction. It was a 100 KVA transformer with its associated components valued at about 100,000 Ghana cedis.”

“We realised this during routine patrol checks when some customers on that part of the network had been off supply. So, during the patrol checks, we realised that this transformer had been vandalised, some components had been stolen, and the remaining components were scattered at the base of where it was situated.”

“We would want to plead with the public to help us protect ECG property. Now, when transformers are vandalised in this way, the customers suffer because they would be off supply for a while and the company also suffers in that resources meant for other projects would have to be re-channeled to get another transformer to replace the vandalised one.”

“So, we are pleading with the public to please help us. If you see any unscrupulous persons around any ECG installation, please alert the police. This particular situation was reported to the Doryumu police station on Saturday.”

Source: Citinewsroom