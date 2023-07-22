1 hour ago

The third batch of Black Galaxies are being reminded to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

These players will train at Prampram for three days just like the first two groups. Training will start on Monday 23 and end on Wednesday 26, 2023.

This screening exercise is aimed at creating a comprehensive database of home-based players for purposes of continuous monitoring to make room for moment of players export or need for urgent replacement in the Black stars from a domestic import-proximity wise.

The screening exercise will later move to Phase Two in August where selected players will camp for two weeks (July 30-August 14, 2023). Attached is a list of players in the third batch: