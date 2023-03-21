1 hour ago

The third batch of Black Satellites are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram at 1pm on Wednesday, March 22, for training and screening.

This forms part of the national exercise to grant equal opportunities to players to justify their inclusion in the team.

Coach Samuel Boadu has already accessed two different batches as his technical team continues to look at players to form the nucleus of the Black Satellites.

Players from this batch are to report to the Technical Centre at Prampram on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Find the list of players in the attached file: