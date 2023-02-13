1 hour ago

The third batch of Black Starlets are kindly requested to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram at 5pm on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The under listed players will undergo screening and take part in test matches in pursuit of slots in the national U-17 team.

The first and second batches have completed their exercise with the third batch set to go through the same process as part of effort to build a competitive and formidable Black Starlets.

These players were selected from a recent scouting exercise that took place in the ten football regions of Ghana.