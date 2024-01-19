2 hours ago

Thirty Black Satellites have been invited to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram to continue preparations for the African Games in March.

Coach Desmond Ofei and the technical team have been working with different sets of players at the Technical centre in Prampram in their quest to put together a decent squad that will represent Ghana at the African Games scheduled for Accra from Friday, March 8 – Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The under listed players are to report to the Technical Centre at Prampram on Sunday, January 21, 2024 for camping.