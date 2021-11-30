3 hours ago

Thirty young referees from the Catch Them Young refereeing policy have been selected to officiate in the upcoming KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions League which is set to kick off on Monday, December 6, 2021 in Accra.

These young referees were selected from the recent Regional Championships following stellar individual performances across the country.

The Catch Them Young Policy was designed to identify, educate and train young talents between the ages of 13-16 to officiate Juvenile matches within their regions.

The McDan Lad Town Park and the Madina Astro Turf have been selected to host the competition in December.

Twelve U-17 Juvenile Clubs selected from across the country will compete in this year’s edition scheduled from Monday, December 6 to Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Accra.

There shall be four teams each from the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions with the other Eight Regions represented by their U-17 Regional Champions.