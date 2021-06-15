The Ghana Football Association is set to host a four-day on site Football Coaching Course for some selected women football coaches – as part of the UEFA Assist Player Pathway Development programme slated for Sunday, June 20-24, 2021.
FIFA/UEFA Coaching Instructor, Hesterine De Reus, is the main facilitator and will be taking participants through Women’s Football grass-root structure development, teaching football at U-15 stage, small sided games, developing a playing style at the youth level and some practical aspect of the Women’s game.
Twenty (20) Physical Education Teachers from the 10 Regions and 10 Regional U-15 Football Development Officers and are expected to report to Prampram on Sunday, June 20, for the programme.
This is one of the many collaborative partnership programmes between the Ghana Football Association and UEFA Assist and forms part of the GFA’s priorities of developing women’s football at the grassroots level.
Attached is a list of participants scheduled to undertake the course;
|U-15 GIRLS UEFA ASSIST COACHING PARTICIPANTS
|NO.
|NAME
|REGION
|SCHOOLS/ RFA’S
|1
|Eric Kokutse
|Volta (Ho)
|Dome RC Prim.
|2
|Doe-Hodinyah Selorm
|Volta (Ho)
|Dome RC JHS
|3
|Bashiru Humu-Kulsum
|Northern Region
|EP Prim B
|4
|Mohammed Mutaru
|Northern Region
|Kpanvo presby sch
|5
|Mustapha A. Sulemana
|Upper East
|St. John's JHS
|6
|Amonzem W. M. Immaculate
|Upper East
|St. John's JHS
|7
|Moro Bakudimah
|U. West, Sissala
|Sakai Basic Sch. 'B
|8
|Napuna H. Aminata
|U. West, Sissala
|Sakai Basic Sch. 'B
|9
|Abigail Serwaa Asare
|Eastern Reg.
|Ankwa Dobro M/A Sch.
|10
|Bertha Akosua Kwadja
|Eastern Reg.
|Nsawam Methodist JHS
|11
|Bilegnan David Madou
|B. A. Kintampo
|Kintampo SDA JHS
|12
|ABIGAIL ARIKE AWORINDE
|B. A. Kintampo
|Kintampo SDA JHS
|13
|Daniel Nunyanu
|Western Reg.
|Wesley Methodist JHS
|14
|Mary Aggrey
|Western Reg.
|Wesley Methodist JHS
|15
|Fosu Richard
|Ashanti Region
|Maakro M/A JHS K'si
|16
|Genevieve Tay-Sakyi
|Ashanti Region
|Maakro M/A JHS K'si
|17
|Charlotte Gloria Dadzie
|Central Region
|Ayisha Islamic Pry. Sch.
|18
|Christopher Francis Aidoo
|Central Region
|Ayisha Islamic Pry. Sch.
|19
|Mary Apiatse
|Gt. Accra
|Presec legon Basic Sch.
|20
|Gideon Dukplah
|Gt. Accra
|Presec legon Basic Sch
|21
|Anita Wiredu-Minta
|Gt. Accra
|Regional Football Asso.
|22
|Bernice K. Adutwumwaa
|Brong Ahafo
|Regional Football Asso.
|23
|Bushiratu Adams
|Upper East
|Regional Football Asso.
|24
|Zelia Iddi
|Northern Region
|Regional Football Asso.
|25
|Esther Coffie
|Ashanti Region
|Regional Football Asso.
|26
|Comfort Akakpo
|Western Reg.
|Regional Football Asso.
|27
|Faustina Lariba Kwara
|Central Region
|Regional Football Asso.
|28
|Sandra Boakye
|Eastern Reg.
|Regional Football Asso.
|29
|Saweiba Mohammed
|Upper West
|Regional Football Asso
|30
|Enyonam Adzie
|Volta (Ho)
|Regional Football Asso.
