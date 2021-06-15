1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association is set to host a four-day on site Football Coaching Course for some selected women football coaches – as part of the UEFA Assist Player Pathway Development programme slated for Sunday, June 20-24, 2021.

FIFA/UEFA Coaching Instructor, Hesterine De Reus, is the main facilitator and will be taking participants through Women’s Football grass-root structure development, teaching football at U-15 stage, small sided games, developing a playing style at the youth level and some practical aspect of the Women’s game.

Twenty (20) Physical Education Teachers from the 10 Regions and 10 Regional U-15 Football Development Officers and are expected to report to Prampram on Sunday, June 20, for the programme.

This is one of the many collaborative partnership programmes between the Ghana Football Association and UEFA Assist and forms part of the GFA’s priorities of developing women’s football at the grassroots level.

Attached is a list of participants scheduled to undertake the course;