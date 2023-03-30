1 hour ago

Black Princesses Coach Yussif Basigi has called up Thirty-four players to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday, April 2, to begin preparations for the WAFU Zone B Women’s U-20 Cup of Nations in May.

The Princesses have not been in action since October last year when they played in the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

Coach Basigi is expected to put together a strong squad to compete against Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Ivory Coast, Togo and Burkina Faso.

The first edition of the WAFU Zone B Women’s U-20 Cup of Nations will take place in Kumasi from Saturday, May 20 to Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Find the list in the attached file: