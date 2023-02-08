2 hours ago

Thirty-four Black Queens have been invited for camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram in preparation for two International friendly matches lined up in the FIFA International window for February.

Ghana will play Benin and Togo this month in readiness for the 2023 WAFU B Women’s Cup of Nations and the 2024 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Black Queens will take on Benin on Sunday, February 19 before locking horns with Togo on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The two matches will offer Coach Nora Hauptle an opportunity to assess the strength of the team going into the future.

Players are to report at Prampram on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5pm.

The list is attached below: