2 hours ago

Black Princesses Coach Ben Fokuo has invited Thirty nine players for camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The team will move their preparation into full gear ahead of the 2022 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana drew a bye in the preliminary round of the qualifiers but will face Guinea Bissau in the first round of the qualifiers in September this year.

The Black Princesses are in search of ticket to a record 6th straight FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

Below are the invited players:

BLACK PRINCESSES U