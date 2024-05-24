28 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that thirty players are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday for a screening exercise.

This initiative is part of the build-up to the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations.

The invited players will undergo training and participate in test matches.

This effort by the GFA is aimed at continuously identifying and nurturing talented players within the U-20 age bracket, ensuring Ghana capitalizes on every potential talent at this stage of development.

The final selection of players from this exercise will be retained for further preparation and development for the national U-20 team, the Black Satellites.

Outstanding players from this screening will join the Black Satellites squad that recently won the African Games in Accra.

This exercise represents a significant opportunity for young talents to showcase their skills and potentially secure a place in the national team setup.