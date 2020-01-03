1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam George says he and his other political colleagues will not take imbecility or loose talk from partisan individuals hiding behind the cloak of neutrality.

This comes on the back of calls by the Secretary of the National Peace Council for the arrest of Prophet Nigel.

Mr. George Amo, the secretary of the National Peace Council has called for the immediate arrest of Prophet Nigel Gaisie for one of his electoral prophecies on 31st Watch night.

But reacting to the call, Sam George believes that the gentleman in question is talking because the prophecies did not go in favor of the New Patriotic Party.

He questioned the brain behind his call and asked why there was not a similar call when Owusu Bempah made some doom prophecies some years back.

Sam George said “It is doltishness of this nature that angers people in this town? Inasmuch as I do not bank my political fortunes on prophecy alone, I am irritated by such utterances by people who should know better.

Where was the Peace Council when Owusu-Bempah said a former President would assassinate the sitting President or that the Chief Imam would die or that Nana Addo would win the election?

This year, nobody would take such imbecility or loose talk from partisan individuals hiding behind the cloak of neutrality.

Enough already!”

The full post is below:

