2 hours ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has stated that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is betraying President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's trust in his pursuit of the presidency.

Pratt, expressed his concerns about Bawumia's recent comments, claiming that they suggest a deliberate dissociation from the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Pratt, the Vice President seems to be neglecting his responsibilities and deflecting blame for the current economic hurdles onto President Akufo-Addo.

"Bawumia was involved in all aspects of the government; there is nothing that he was excluded from. So, if things didn't go well, he should have said that and outlined the issues that needed correction, but he is saying he is the driver’s mate.

“How does a driver’s mate determine broad policies for governments as he used to claim? But Bawumia is running away from the government, that he is a driver’s mate …the last time he was saying that he is an assistant headmaster,” he said.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on February 6, 2024, Pratt continued, "Akufo-Addo brought you from outside the party, supported you in all aspects, and now, at the last minute, because you want to become president, you have betrayed him by saying you are taking a new path and claiming to be an assistant headmaster, which is a complete betrayal.

“Today, because you want to become a president you are saying that you are just a driver’s mate…what wrong has Akufo-Addo done to you?” he added.

He emphasized that if Bawumia acknowledges his role as vice president, then there is no case; however, if he claims to be just an ordinary vice president, it raises more questions about his loyalty and responsibility to the government.

Bawumia on being an assistant headmaster

Speaking to delegates in the Upper East Region on October 30, 2023, Bawumia indicated that despite being the vice president, whose role is mainly to assist the president, he is the brain behind some of the major policies of the government.

“I’m a vice president; I’m not yet a president. By the grace of God, you would make me a president, but I’m a vice president, and you know that the work of the vice president is like that of an assistant headmaster, isn’t it?

“That is the nature of my work, but if you ask me, Dr. Bawumia, since you became vice president, what policy have you brought to bear on government that we can use to remember you by?” he quizzed.

The NPP flagbearer is also on record to have stated ““Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I have my own vision and my own priorities. Given the opportunity by you and the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from God almighty.”