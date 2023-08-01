4 hours ago

Elorm Ababio, the law student barred from being called to the bar in 2022 has replied Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo over her recent justification of the General Legal Council's decision to refuse certain people from being called for different reasons.

Ms. Ababio, alias Ama Governor, had her call to the Bar suspended despite having passed all required examinations.

At the time, the General Legal Council (GLC) citing a petition filed against the conduct of Ms. Ababio by one Hajia Siduri, decided to put her Call to the Bar on ice.

Speaking to the issue at an event in Accra (July 31), which clip has gone viral on Twitter, the CJ said she was surprised at the outrage that greeted the decision of the GLC.

Ama retweeted a video of the CJ making the justification and posted an elaborate reply which described the continued citing of her case as "cruel."

She also asserted that she was a victim of character assassination and spread of false information.

"Respectfully, I am still waiting to be told what my improper conduct was from 6th Nov, 2022 till date. I cannot handle this tarnishing of image and spread of false information about the true facts of the events that took place for much longer. This is cruel," her first tweet read.

What the CJ said in Accra

“When somebody has behaved in a certain way and we say we cannot call the person to the bar, I was surprised at the furore that rose up concerning the call to the bar of certain people and I thought, like seriously?

“This is proper conduct for the legal sector? That is interesting. So, for you to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive and you expect to be admitted, it doesn’t work like that. Your comments on social media, your ex parte communication for judge is extremely critical,” she cautioned.

Source: Ghanaweb