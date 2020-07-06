1 hour ago

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Mr George Amoako has retorted that his latest stint with the porcupine warriors is the worst ever he has experienced.

The veteran football administrator has served the Kumasi based side on seven different occasions in varied capacities for the club.

George Amoako who is an Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association was relieved of hi duties as the club's CEO by the 12 member board that was recently appointed by the life patron of the club.

"I've been in Asante Kotoko for several years in and out but this is my worst experience at Kotoko, because if you serve the club you have to leave amicably in peace with the club, that is why I was able to go and come seven times."he told Wontumi Radio.

News is that George Amoako is close to taking over the CEO job of cross city rivals King Faisal having held talks with the clubs President Alhaji Gruzah.