2 hours ago

Movie star, Ellen Korkor Asante, popularly known as Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger, is grateful to God for blessing her with a body most women spend millions of cedis to achieve by undergoing surgeries.

Despite rumours that she enhanced her body to achieve a bigger butt, this actress has maintained that her most-talked about backside is all-natural, with no surgeries.

"My body is natural. I am a natural woman... I haven't put my body on display today. As you can see, I have packaged it well in large skinny pants. When I don't want people to see my butt, I wear this type of clothes. My butts are huge, yeah," said the proud actress and entrepreneur.

There have been several reports of women, especially female celebrities, working on their bodies to achieve bigger butts, breasts, or snatched waists. Some botched surgeries have left many disfigured, but regardless, the craze continues.

According to Korkor, she loves her looks and has received several compliments from friends and fans.

"I like the way I look. God in his own wisdom, created me this way. I have never contemplated a butt-reduction surgery, never. I don't use my body to get money because I work hard," she disclosed in an interview with blogger Zionfelix.

Despite her highly endowed body, critics have body-shamed her with others claiming that she doesn't have the necessary looks to be appearing on television.

"Yes, I onetime said I wasn't beautiful. Somebody passed a comment that broke my heart. The person claimed I wasn't beautiful. All I had was my big ass, since then, it was in my mind and so I said that I know I am not beautiful but I'm okay with that," said the actress.

Source: Ghanaweb